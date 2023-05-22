RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Audrey Woodard, of Rocky Mount, screamed with excitement on Friday morning after winning the $25,000 a year for life prize from a $2 Lucky for Life ticket.

“I was so excited I was driving in my car and screaming all the way to work,” Woodard laughed.

She said she won the prize playing a series of numbers that hold a special significance to her.

“I play my birthday, my son’s birthday and his football jersey number,” she said.

Woodard, a 61-year-old production operator, says her big win will allow her to retire early instead of next year like she initially planned.

“I told my family and they were ecstatic just like I was,” she said.

Woodard bought her lucky ticket from the Circle K on North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount. She won her prize by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

She claimed her prize Monday, and had the choice of the $25,000 a year for the rest of her life, or the $390,000 lump sum. She chose the lump sum and after federal tax withholdings took home $277,891.

“I’m still just trying to soak it all in,” she said.

Woodard said she will give some money to her family, pay off her car, and invest some of the winnings.