GOLD ROCK, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies are looking for the suspect who ran from a traffic stop on Monday and was driving an SUV with almost 6 pounds of cocaine and close to $20,000 in cash inside, authorities said Thursday morning.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, deputies who were taking part in a speed enforcement operation on Interstate 95 on Monday afternoon stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe who was clocked at 92 mph in a 70 mph zone. The stop was made on the interstate near exit 145 in Gold Rock.

“During the traffic stop, the deputy was able to develop sufficient probable cause enabling a

search of the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “As the deputy detected the criminal activity, the driver immediately exited the vehicle and fled towards Gold Rock on foot.”

After the driver ran from the scene, the sheriff’s office conducted “an extensive search of all of the local businesses in the Gold Rock area” but was not able to find the suspect.

After searching for the suspect and coming up empty, investigators turned their attention back to the SUV and conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the “thorough search” of the vehicle, deputies were able to locate 5.6 pounds (2.5 kilos) of cocaine and $19,000 in U.S. currency, officials said.

The cocaine and cash were submitted as evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office said that the “driver’s identity is known” to them and they’re still working to locate the suspect.

The cocaine had a street value of around $254,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Although the cocaine was seized from a Nash County resident, officials said that due to “the proactive efforts of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office…the contraband never [made] it to the streets of our community.”

“The Nash County Sheriff’s Office continues to combat gangs, illegal guns and drugs in an attempt to make our communities a safe place to live,” said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.