NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash Produce employee has been arrested after stabbing his coworker Tuesday afternoon, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday at 4:54 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a subject that had been stabbed at Nash Produce located at 6160 South NC 58 in Nashville.

After arriving, deputies found a man that had an apparent stab wound in his upper back area. Deputies said the victim was being attended to by other employees at the store. Nash County EMS arrived and transported the victim to UNC Healthcare Nash.

The initial investigation revealed that Sylvester Garcia was stabbed in the back by another coworker after a disagreement, and other employees at the scene corroborated the information.

The sheriff’s office said Garcia was treated and released from the hospital.

Deputies said after assaulting his coworker, the suspect Christian Perez, 18, fled the scene on foot. It was determined that he lived on EP Taylor Store Road, near Nash Produce. Deputies began searching the area to try and find Perez by using K-9 units.

Deputies searched the area for several hours and contacted the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit. They responded later with their helicopter to assist with the search.

At 9 p.m., Nash County Sheriff’s Office units were on the perimeter of the suspect’s residence and saw a subject run into the house on EP Taylor Store Road from the woods.

The sheriff’s office said units converged back on the residence and found Perez inside the house and took him into custody.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Perez is currently in the Nash County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.