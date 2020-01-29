Nash-Rocky Mount school system names new superintendent

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash-Rocky Mount Board of Education announced Dr. Steve Ellis as the district’s new superintendent, according to a news release sent out Tuesday evening.

Ellis was selected from a field of 29 applicants.

“Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Ellis’ experience, leadership, and dedication to students would best serve NRMPS students, staff, and the community for years to come,” the release said.

Ellis has worked in public education in North Carolina for almost three decades. He had served as the special assistant to the superintendent for Wilson County Schools since 2016, the release said.

Ellis’ career began as a middle school social studies teacher. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Barton College, a master’s in educational administration from East Carolina University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the release.

“My family and I are excited about serving the staff, students, and community of the Nash-Rocky Mount School District. I am looking forward to getting started. I also would like to thank the school board for this opportunity. My goal is to be a part of the change in molding the Nash-Rocky Mount Schools into one of the highest performing school districts in the state.” Dr. Steve Ellis

Ellis will take office on March 1.

According to the release, a name change for the school system was discussed during Tuesday’s meeting. An action plan was released which outlined changes like the Nash-Rocky Mount Board of Education being renamed the Nash Board of Education.

