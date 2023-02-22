NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men, including a Bloods gang member, were arrested Saturday for a parole violation and having a firearm as a felon, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, a Nash County deputy with the patrol division made a traffic stop for a registration violation on NC 581 near US 64. The deputy learned the vehicle was occupied by two men.

During the stop, the deputy learned that Dexter Devon Taylor Jr, 30, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for violating his parole. The Department of Corrections said Taylor is listed as a member of the Bloods street gang.

When the passenger, Khiry Deshawn Dickens, 30, was asked to step out of the vehicle, he dropped a small bag of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found a loaded handgun under the passenger seat where Dickens was sitting.

Dickens was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He received a $100,000 secured bond, which he posted and was released.

Taylor was arrested for violating parole. He originally received no bond, but was released after his probation was reinstated.