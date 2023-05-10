NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Nashville’s library director has been charged with felony embezzlement.

The town said in a Wednesday news release that Amanda Yetter, the director of the town’s Harold D. Cooley Library, is accused of taking money from the facility.

Yetter was released on her own recognizance and her first court appearance is Thursday at the Nash County Courthouse. She is no longer employed with the town, the release also stated.

CBS 17 has reached out to the town and the Nashville Police Department for more information.