Nashville man busted with crack, marijuana during traffic stop, police say

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Police said an underage Nashville man was drinking and also in possession of crack and marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday in Enfield.
Officer Lawrence reported smelling alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle being driven by 20-year-old Jordan Wilson, police said.
Lawrence began to question Wilson about the alcohol and the 20-year-old showed the officer an open container.
Lawrence then searched Wilson’s vehicle and found a plastic bag containing 125 grams of marijuana, 7.1 grams of “crack” cocaine and a digital scale.
Wilson was arrested and charged with:
- Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Felony maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia
- Consuming alcohol under the age of 21
- Failing to stop at a duly erect stop sign
Wilson was given a $10,000 bond and a court date of Jan. 15, 2020.
