Nashville man busted with crack, marijuana during traffic stop, police say

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Police said an underage Nashville man was drinking and also in possession of crack and marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday in Enfield.

Officer Lawrence reported smelling alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle being driven by 20-year-old Jordan Wilson, police said.

Lawrence began to question Wilson about the alcohol and the 20-year-old showed the officer an open container.

Lawrence then searched Wilson’s vehicle and found a plastic bag containing 125 grams of marijuana, 7.1 grams of “crack” cocaine and a digital scale.

Wilson was arrested and charged with:

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Consuming alcohol under the age of 21

Failing to stop at a duly erect stop sign

Wilson was given a $10,000 bond and a court date of Jan. 15, 2020.

