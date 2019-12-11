Nashville police, dive team find no evidence after search relating to deadly home invasion

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Nashville police officers and a dive team from New Hanover County found no evidence after a two-day search conducted earlier this week, according to an update from the Nashville Police Department.

Crews searched along Halifax Road in an area near the Tar River Reservoir on Monday and Tuesday. Nashville Police Chief Anthony Puckett said investigators got a tip that the murder weapon could have been thrown into the water.

Marquise Perry was killed on Nov. 14 at his apartment on South First Street. His girlfriend told police she went outside that morning to warm up her car before work when two men in ski masks put zip ties on her and forced her back into the apartment.

“Although no evidence was located, we are committed to solving this crime and using every resource available to solve this tragic crime,” the press release read.

Police say her 12-year-old son was in the apartment during the ordeal.

Since then, police have not identified any suspects, but investigators believe they knew the victim. They also believe the people responsible have left the area, which is why they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the safety of people in the community.

The Nashville Police Department is offering up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the offender.

