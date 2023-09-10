Subscription service gifts moms who give birth in May a free Walmart+ membership

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Nash County closed and evacuated a large retail store Sunday after a bomb threat was made.

Nashville officers said at 4 p.m. that police and Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the scene of Walmart at 1205 Eastern Ave.

The response was over a bomb threat “that was called in,” according to a news release from the Nashville Police Department.

The Walmart was evacuated and the issue is currently being investigated, police said in the release.

“Please expect delays in the area,” police said.

As of 6:30 p.m., there was no word about what police found in their investigation.

The Walmart typically closes at 11 p.m. on Sundays, but it’s unclear if the store will reopen Sunday night.