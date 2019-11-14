Nashville police investigating Thursday morning shooting

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nashville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning, officials said in a Facebook post.

Police said the shooting occurred on 1st Street and the “scene is secure with no threat to the public.”

It’s not known if any injuries or fatalities occurred in the shooting.

Police said more information will be released as they receive it.

