NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday night in downtown Nashville is usually quiet. Many places are closed.

There are conversations surrounding making that space an area that allows people to sip beer, wine, or cocktails as they stroll through on nights like this one.

It’s known as a social district. However, for weeks, there has been pushback from residents.

“The thing about Nashville and what draws people to this town is its wholesomeness, safety, down home atmosphere, and loving community,” one Nashville resident said.

She was one of many that spoke out during Thursday’s town council meeting. Some expressed how it’s more of a liability than a step toward growth.

“I have concerns about the Nashville Police Department. Not that they are bad, but I think that we are adding a burden to them,” a long-time resident stated.

According to town documents, discussions to create both a downtown and Nashville Junction, a redeveloped site nearby, social district started nearly a month ago.

Earlier this week, the Downtown Nashville Strong Advisory Board gave council the thumbs up to move forward with it. It recommended social district days be Wednesday-Saturday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Since 2021, CBS 17 reported on numerous cities and towns across central North Carolina who’ve adopted social districts.

In May, Raleigh city leaders voted to expand its social district.

“I think there is a lot of misconceptions that we don’t know all the details and facts about. I think a little research like going to (a town like) Franklinton and how they operate and seeing the impact it has had on their community would be a wise decision,” one man told the council.

Ultimately, Nashville leaders decided not to move forward with the social district.

The decision was met with applause.

Council members said it’s possible they could revisit establishing one at Nashville Junction in a later meeting.