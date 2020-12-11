National exposure for Youngsville’s Christmas parade generates $11,000 for town’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ program

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Youngsville said national exposure to its controversial Christmas parade helped raise $11,000 for its “Shop with a Cop” program.

The annual Christmas parade was held on Saturday despite fierce opposition from county and state health officials.

In the days leading up to the event, the Franklin County Health Department asked the town to cancel the parade in the interest of public health in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Youngsville said Mayor Fonzie Flowers appeared on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” just two hours before the start of the parade to discuss the “town’s careful guidance and precautions to facilitate a safe parade.”

Flowers asked viewers to donate to the town’s “Shop with a Cop” program which resulted in donations from more than 500 individuals totaling at least $11,000.

“We never expected this type of response. All I can say is there will be a lot of very happy children this year in Youngsville. All these donations will bring immeasurable joy into the homes of some Youngsville families that are most in need. We cannot thank our community and these generous donors enough,” Youngsville Chief of Police J. G. Whitley said.

The town’s “Shop with a Cop” event will begin at Youngsville’s community building, located at 115 E. Main St., at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Donations can still be made here.