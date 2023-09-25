RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You’ve probably heard the saying, “see something, say something.” But do you know what to do and who to call if you do see something suspicious?

Sept. 25 is dedicated to “If You See Something, Say Something Day,” also known as National “See Say Day” by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The day is to raise awareness across the country for everyone to know exactly what to do if you see suspicious activity, such as recognizing signs and how to report it. When reporting something suspicious, it’s important to call local law enforcement and follow the 5Ws:

Who you saw

What you saw

When you saw it

Where it happened

Why it’s suspicious

“If You See Something, Say Something” originally started and was trademarked by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack. The NYMTA granted a license to DHS to use the slogan for the goal of implementing a nationwide anti-terrorism campaign, also working with the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting Initiative.

The campaign was launched in 2010, partnering with many state and local governments, federal agencies, sports leagues, transit stations, entertainment venues, businesses and more.

The official start year for the National “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day was in 2018, making schools, communities and neighborhoods aware of resources to call.

According to U.S. DHS data, 93% of school shootings are preplanned.

Here in Wake County, if needing to report a suspicious activity through Wake County Public School System, you can call a 24/7 tip line at 919-856-1911. Anyone can report threats of aggressive behavior, bullying, potential threats, violence and weapons on campus. A specially-trained operator receives the caller’s information and asks for more information to address the situation.

To report suspicious activity in North Carolina, call 888-624-7222. If it’s an emergency, call 911.

To find other tip lines to call depending on where you live, visit Reporting Suspicious Activity.