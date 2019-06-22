National sports tournament comes to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Stonewall Sports Tournament and Summit, which brings together 1100 athletes, is taking place this weekend in Raleigh.

“I was steadily coming out and really wanting to find some queer community. Some folks that would understand me. Some folks that would accept me,” Ebony West said.

West moved to Raleigh in 2017 and found Stonewall Sports.

It’s an LGBTQ and ally community based, non-profit sports organization. They said they use sports to raise money for local charities.



“My friendship circle multiplied. So it was really cool to be able to meet a lot of people even being here in Raleigh,”

Robby Lawson said.

Stonewall Sports has teams in cities all across the country.

This weekend, they’re coming together for the 6th annual Tournament and Summit.



“We’re really proud of our city. We’re working really hard for it,” Lawson said.

The meet and greet happened Friday.



The tournament will take place on Miller Field on NC State’s campus. They’ll be competing in 7 different sports.



But it’s about more than just that.



“I hope they walk away with a sense of engagement and energy. And walk away with a sense that no matter where they travel around the country whether they’re in Raleigh here, whether we got to Cleveland or DC or New Orleans or all these different places. There will always be a community there for them. A place of acceptable and really a place to have fun,” West said.

