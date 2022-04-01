MORRISVILLE/DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) –The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, as well as EF1 tornado damage in southeast Durham county from Thursday’s severe weather.

A CBS 17 crew at an office building near Interstate 540 and Slater Road also reported several trees down and damage to the building at that southeast Durham location.

CBS 17 Weather Graphic created by Wes Hohenstein

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, NWS meteorologists surveyed an area of damage near the Durham/Wake County line and determined that the tornado touched down, the preliminary report said.

“A brief and fast-moving tornado touched down and began uprooting and snapping numerous trees,” the report said. “In addition, an HVAC unit was disclosed and flipped over on the roof of a warehouse building before quickly dissipating.”

Winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour by the NWS, too, in its report, with a start time at 3:49 p.m.

The report also said a separate area of damage approximately a quarter of a mile away was also surveyed.

Several trees were also uprooted there and damage was identified to a fence, but not related to the tornado.