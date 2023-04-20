RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service said their Raleigh radar will be unavailable for about two weeks after they took it down Thursday for a ‘critical upgrade.’

The removal and replacement come during Raleigh’s spring storm season.

Officials with the NWS told CBS 17 that crews will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components necessary for antenna rotation and positioning.

They said the radar and pedestal were only designed to last 25 years, and the current parts have exceeded their projected lifespan.

“This activity is necessary to keep the radar functioning for another 20 years or more,” the NWS said in a release.

Photo of Raleigh’s radar being taken down for repair on Thursday

The pedestal refurbishment is the third major project of the WSR-88D Service Life Extension Program.

According to the NWS, the program plans for a series of upgrades to keep radars across the country viable into the 2030s.

Officials said NOAA’s National Weather Service, the U.S. Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $135 million in the eight-year program.

It’s expected to be completed later in 2023.

While Raleigh’s radar is down, the NWS said others nearby will remain available.