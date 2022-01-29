NC auto garages feeling supply chain shortage impact due to January winter weather

Cars line up to be serviced in a backed up United States auto garage (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The roads have been slick, and the dusting of snow is turning to ice as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s on Saturday night.

With the back-to-back snowstorms, vehicles slid off the road and some were even dented in collisions. Owners at auto shops in the Triangle tell CBS 17 their shops are full of vehicles, after three straight weekends of winter weather.

“It ranges from minor bumper repair to major structure replacements,” Peimon Abdollahian said, the shop manager at Coats Auto Body and Paint in Raleigh. “Inclement weather can definitely cause some more severe impact.”

Some cars need new bumpers, and others need new paint jobs and parts.

Something else that has an impact: supply chain issues.

It’s delaying Abdollahian and his team from finishing their jobs.

“We might have a car here for a very minor repair, and it could take upwards of several months, depending on part availability,” he said.

The problems are unpredictable, so he’s warning all of his customers there could be an added wait.

“We have a Mitsubishi here that needs a quarter panel replacement and there are some inner structure parts that are on backorder,” Abdollahian said. “It’s been here for about six months at this point and they’re (the maker) not anticipating having the part they need until March.”

These backorders are bad for business, he said, because it’s taking up space in his lot and they can’t move other broken cars into its place to fix.

It’s something to think about with people hitting the road and making choices behind the wheel.