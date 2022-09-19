CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday brought a big honor for former North Carolina State Senator Marc Basnight, who worked tirelessly on fighting cancer throughout the state.

Dozens of people were at the hospital for the renaming ceremony, with some speakers talking of Basnight’s legacy.

“[It] truly is my pleasure, my honor, on behalf of UNC Health and the people of North Carolina, to officially name the North Carolina Basnight Cancer Hospital,” said Dr. Wesley Burks, the CEO of UNC Health.

Other speakers say Basnight understood what it takes to fight cancer.

“It takes patient investment, and patient investment is what Marc Basnight, a humble man with a high school degree, delivered to higher education,” Peter Hans, the president of the University of North Carolina System, said.

Basnight’s fight against cancer became personal after his wife, Sandy, endured a long battle with the disease.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Basnight was a man who worked hard to protect North Carolinians, especially those diagnosed with cancer.

“Even when he was very sick, he was still calling me about policy over the phone,” Cooper said. “[He] never complained one second about his physical liabilities that he was facing.”

Cancer survivors who have been treated at the hospital said the renaming brings a new title to a place that saved some of their lives, with the help of caring nurses and dedicated doctors.

“The physicians, nurses, and the care I received here are why I’m standing here with you today,” said Janine Jones, a cancer survivor.

Senator Basnight passed away in 2020.