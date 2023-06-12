RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Vice President Kamala Harris hosted College Athletes Day at the White House on Monday to celebrate NCAA championship teams from the 2022-2023 season. Among the guests there were several teams from North Carolina.

The North Carolina field hockey team won the 2022 NCAA championship, beating Northwestern 2-1. This gave the Tar Heels their 10th championship in program history and fourth in the past five years. UNC has won more titles than any other Division I field hockey program.

The Tar Heels’ women’s tennis team were also crowned as NCAA champions, winning 4-1 over NC State. It’s the program’s first NCAA title. The Tar Heels added another trophy after that win as Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig defeated teammates Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scotty to win the NCAA doubles crown.

UNC Field Hockey

NC State Cross Country team

UNC Women’s Tennis

The tennis title marked the 49th total NCAA championship for the Tar Heels, and the 36th by a UNC women’s team. The 2022-23 school year is the 12th time in school history that multiple UNC teams have won NCAA titles in the same academic year.

UNC’s teams aren’t the only North Carolinians in Washington D.C. for College Athlete Day. NC State’s women’s cross country team won its championship back in November 2022 in Oklahoma. It was a repeat win for the Wolfpack after claiming the 2021 NCAA title. The 2021 victory was the first NCAA championship for any NC State team since 1983.

The Wake Forest women’s golf team was also present on Monday.