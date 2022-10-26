RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An “American Idol,” a country music star, and now a father.

Garner native Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, announced Tuesday the birth of their first son, Merrick Avery McCreery, in Raleigh.

The boy, who will be called Avery, was named after Gabi’s father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, according to McCreery’s record label, Triple Tigers. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and is 21 inches long.

“Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” said McCreery about his first child. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives.”

McCreery also gushed over his wife.

“Gabi was a total rock star during Avery’s birth. I could not be more proud of her,” he said. “She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his mom.”

McCreery is on what he called “paternity leave” from the road until his Nov. 30 show in Las Vegas.