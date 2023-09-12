NOTE: The accompanying video explains how lottery odds work, and whether playing your own lucky numbers is better

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Creedmoor couple won $100,000 with a lucky Cash 5 ticket, the husband discovered Saturday morning — waking up his wife to tell her the good news.

The husband, Kendrick Woods, stopped cooking his breakfast sausages when he thought to check the numbers on the ticket he bought in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Something just came into my mind saying, ‘Check your Cash 5,’” Woods told N.C. Education Lottery officials. “I was in the middle of cooking some sausages.”

Woods then checked the numbers — and all five matched.

“It shocked me so bad,” he said. “I ran upstairs and woke my wife up to tell her.”

Woods bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket from the BP station on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

The Granville County couple plans to buy a home with the winnings.

“My goal is to use the money to get a house,” Woods said.

Woods drove to lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. He took home $71,250 after taxes were deducted.

“I kept saying to myself that one day I would win the lottery,” Woods said. “My day finally came.”