NC dad still on the run after deadly shooting and abduction of 3 children, officials say

Orlando Quantrel McNair in a photo from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County officials said Sunday that a man was still wanted in connection with a Christmas Day deadly shooting after an Amber Alert was canceled for three children earlier in the day.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Davistown-Mercer Road near Pinetops, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies responded to the shooting call, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

The slain man’s girlfriend, who saw the shooting take place, told deputies who shot the man and why, the news release said.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Orlando Quantrel McNair, 34, officials said.

McNair fled the home with the woman’s three children, the news release said.

The three boys, ages 14, 11, and 9, were found safe later Sunday, deputies said.

However, McNair, who is the father of the children, is still sought in connection with the deadly shooting, officials said.

Anyone with information about McNair’s location should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.