NC DOT laying off temporary and contracted workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday it would be laying off an unspecified number of temporary and contracted workers.

The department did not provide a range of the number of jobs that would be cut, but said the layoffs are because of hurricane-related expenses and slow disaster funding repayment from the federal government.

“No number as affected positions are being reviewed to determine their status,” NCDOT spokesman Steve Abbott said in an email.

The move comes as the agency struggles to keep a state-mandated balance of $282 million in its transportation funds.

Abbott said projects financed by bonds or federal grants will continue as scheduled.

The NCDOT plans to slow the filling of vacant jobs. Other cost-cutting measures included limiting travel within the agency for “mission-critical” activities.

Jobs such as those being cut will now only be assigned to “essential functions on near-term projects,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the layoffs are not because of the current state budget gridlock between Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina General Assembly.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now