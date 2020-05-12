NC families trying to decide on nursing homes or taking relatives into their own homes

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — President Trump said he’ll consider mandating that states test all nursing home residents.

Those long term care facilities have become hotbeds for COVID-19. In our state, more than half of all people who have died from the virus, have been in nursing homes.

Barbara Finch visited her husband of 23 years, Gerald, on Monday.

Through the window, she said, “I love you, I miss you.”

While it’s not the same as being there, it is something, she said.

“The fact that I can see him and I can see that he’s all right and I can talk to him. I can hear he’s all right,” Barbara Finch said.

Gerald Finch tested positive for COVID-19. At one facility alone, Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 56 of the 61 residents have the virus.

Out of those, 18 have died. Among those testing positive are 12 staff members.

In North Carolina alone, 279 people in nursing homes have died from COVID-19. That’s more than half of all deaths.

“It’s hard if you have an outbreak, it just goes rampant. It goes from one person to another,” said Tom Arnold, the CEO and President of Right at Home.

Arnold and his company help people stay in their home longer or find the right nursing home to fit their needs.

CBS 17 asked him if families should consider pulling a loved one out of a long term care facility. He said depending on the level of care they need, he’d do it.

“If the option existed for me to take them home, people do better at home. That’s where they want to be,” Arnold said.

Barbara Finch said she’s thinking about it.

“Just for safety, I guess you know. To make sure he’s OK,” she said.

