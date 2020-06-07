NC family, friends and officials speak at George Floyd memorial service in Raeford

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends of George Floyd gathered alongside elected officials to honor the life of a man whose death, after being pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, sparked worldwide outrage and calls for justice.

“These images associated with this will affect all of our lives for the rest of our lives,” Christopher Simmons, a relative of George Floyd, told mourners at the memorial service in Raeford. “Not only did we lose a family member but y’all watched as well and y’all was helpless.”

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin was one of the speakers.

“George died. Now he’s gone; he’s dead. We can’t let the story die,” said Peterkin, who demanded change from members of his profession. “We, as law-enforcement officers, don’t have the authority to bully, push people around and kill them because we have an a badge and a gun.”

Congressman G.K Butterfield told the crowd George Floyd’s death has already led congress members to introduce new legislation designed to fight police misconduct.

“You should have some comfort knowing the death of your beloved George will bring some sort of reform to our justice system,” he told grieving family members.

A representative of Gov. Roy Cooper also presented the family with a North Carolina flag that had flown over the state capitol.

“Some death ain’t about dying,” he said. “Some death is about waking all of us up.”

Earlier in the day Saturday hundreds of people gathered outside to pay their respects to Floyd and his family.

