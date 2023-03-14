RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — February brought early buds on plants, while March brought the cold and stress for local farmers.

Maggie Boyette works at Debra Lee’s Produce Stand at the North Carolina State Farmer’s Market in Raleigh.

She’s been around farming most of her life and says dealing with the weather is just part of being a farmer in North Carolina, but it doesn’t make life any easier.

“My husband said you rolled the dice in April, and they landed in October,” she said. “You have a lot of things against you.”

Even when a freeze arrives at a bad time, she says there are ways farmers protect their crops, like covering the rows.

But unfortunately, sometimes, with some crops, you just have to start over.

“Some of the tender plants like if you’ve planted your green beans and some of your tender plants you have to replant,” Boyette explained.

If you got into your garden early, however, she has some advice during the cold snap.

“Cover, especially when there’s a frost,” Boyette said. “Your tender little things in a home garden you might put a bucket over them to protect them from the hard winds.”

Farming is not easy, especially when you fight against the North Carolina weather, but Boyette says it’s worth it.

“It’s hard, you’ve got a lot against you, but it’s very rewarding, it is, to watch things grow,” she said.