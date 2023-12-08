SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal along with Southern Pines Fire and Rescue held a Christmas tree fire demonstration on Friday morning. The demonstration showed how quickly a dry Christmas tree can burn.

“You have a dry tree it’s going to pretty much flash and will burn a lot hotter, quicker,” Chief Brian Taylor, with the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal said.

The goal was to reinforce home fire safety efforts during the holiday season by showing the demonstration. Firefighters said making sure smoke detectors work during this time is crucial.

Most people lock their doors before they go to bed at night because they’re worried about crime. It is equally important and sometimes even more important to have an operational smoke detector in your house, just like you lock that door, that device is there to protect you as well,” Chief Mike Cameron, with Southern Pines Fire Department said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments respond to an average of 200 structure fires each year caused by Christmas trees. About 25 percent of Christmas tree fires are caused by either electrical problems or heat sources like candles. About half of holiday decoration fires occur because decorations are placed too close to heat sources like space heaters.

Experts said it’s important to keep live Christmas trees watered every single day.