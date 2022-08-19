SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12.

Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of the department of transportation, was cleaning up debris on the shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit by an oncoming car.

“Anna was a dedicated and hard-working employee in the Wilson County maintenance office and will be missed by her NCDOT family,” NCDOT said in a statement to CBS 17. “This is a tragic reminder of how our employees and contractors risk their lives every day serving the public.”

One day later the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced it located the vehicle and arrested the driver for felony hit and run in Bradshaw’s death.

Kathryn Hubbard contributed to this article.