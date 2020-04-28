NC General Assembly convenes to focus on COVID-19 outbreak as protesters call for state to reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina General Assembly began its session Tuesday focusing initially on the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, as protesters calling for the state to reopen gathered outside the legislative building in Raleigh.

Republican legislative leaders say the initial legislation they plan to pass this week will focus on some of the most pressing needs and is intended to contain provisions that are likely to pass unanimously.

“The goal this week is to do the stuff that absolutely has to be done,” said Rep. David Lewis (R-Harnett County).

House Speaker Tim Moore (R) told CBS17 lawmakers plan to provide additional money to help small businesses, formally waive the requirement to pay interest on taxes that had previously been due April 15, extend deadlines for people to get their cars inspected and allocate $1.4 billion in federal funding. Moore said the money will go toward expanded testing, medical supplies and to help with struggling government agencies, like the Department of Transportation.

“We just haven’t had the chance to appropriate the money, but that’s why we’re here working in these challenging times because we want to get this money out,” Moore said. “We certainly think that we need to be investing in testing, making sure there’s as much accurate data out there both in terms of COVID-19 and the antibodies.”

The legislative building is closed to the public, with the exception of the press. The House and Senate will allow for additional time for members to vote on bills than they normally would, having members enter the chambers in groups in order to minimize the number of people on the floor at one time.

“With the new rules we’ve adopted, folks don’t have to be on the floor now. They can come in, they can vote, they can leave. If they want to come in and debate a bill, they certainly can,” said Moore.

Neither the House nor the Senate took votes on legislation Tuesday. The Senate plans to hold votes Wednesday afternoon, and the House will vote on Thursday. It wasn’t clear as the session began precisely what the Senate planned to vote on, as no bills had been filed.

Democrats have called for the legislature to approve a variety of measures, such as expanding unemployment benefits, Medicaid and access to voting by mail.

“But, right now I haven’t seen anything that’s coming to the floor that will remotely address the things we need to do to go big for North Carolina with the response,” said Sen. Wiley Nickel (D-Wake County). “I’m just concerned that we haven’t been here before, and that we aren’t taking votes on anything today.”

Nickel said he was concerned about protesters from ReOpen NC who had gathered outside the building, saying he supports the decisions Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has made with regard to the stay-at-home order. Some Republican legislators gathered with the protesters.

“Gathering with hundreds of people without proper social distancing is just a recipe for disaster,” Nickel said.

Rep. Lewis said, “I think the governor’s approach to a phased reopening is probably the right one. I’m not sure I completely agree with the time frame.”