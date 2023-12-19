RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley is proud of the work his department has done in 2023, chief among them is Medicaid expansion:

On the first day of December, he said 273,000 people were automatically enrolled and 60,.000 of them are 50 or older.

The secretary added, that in just the first 12 days of December, 49,000 people got needed medications.

“I knew that people desperately needed health coverage,” Kinsley said.

Looking ahead to 2024, Kinsley said a focus area for the department will be behavioral health and meeting the mental health needs of people across the state.

“Bringing together behavioral health and Medicaid expansion is key,” he said.

“We were able to secure $835 million for behavioral health here in North Carolina for a system we know touches everyone.”

Kinsley said, since December 1 there have been 56,000 applicants to Medicaid Expansion, 72,000 visits to the state’s Medicaid website, and 15,800 ePass clocks on the application site.