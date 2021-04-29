NC high schools athletes no longer required to wear masks outdoors

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association decided to remove the mask mandate for high school athletes playing outdoor sports starting Friday.

The group says wearing masks is still optional and is encouraged for athletes who aren’t actively participating and can’t practice social distancing.

These changes come with the state’s easing of masks requirements starting tomorrow.

The NCHSAA does not have plans to create “Vaccine Zones” at sporting events for fully vaccinated fans.

The board also announced Thursday that fully vaccinated athletes and coaches who have had direct exposure to COVID-19 do not need to quarantine unless they have symptoms.

Cumberland County Schools say their protocols will remain the same for now. People are allowed to fill outdoor athletic events to 50 percent capacity.

Fans must continue wearing a mask and social distancing.

The district is reviewing the latest guidelines and will announce updates as they are available