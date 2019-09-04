NC highways flooded with coastal evacuees as Dorian approaches

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Evacuations are underway along the North Carolina coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

People started fleeing the Outer Banks heading to safety along highways like US-64.

“It’s been hell,” said Belinda Ladomirak.

That’s how Belinda Ladomirak and her family describe their trip to New Jersey from Florida.

“In Florida there was no gas because everybody thought the Hurricane was coming that way,” said Ladomirak. “We finally got gas and it had water in it.”

That’s left her family stranded in Rocky Mount where they’re facing a new set of challenges as people evacuate from the coast.

“We’ve just been having a tough time getting back because of the traffic,” said Ladomirak.

In their rush to get away from the storms, and the crowds, they ran into Skylar Brenton who was simply trying to dodge Dorian.

“I was just at a gas station and I asked them for help,” said Skylar Brenton. “I was blessed by the lord they helped me out getting out of the hurricane zone.”

“He was stuck right where the storm was coming in Savannah,” said Ladomirak. “Nobody was there to help him so we let him come with us and join us.”

The Ladomiraks say they typically wouldn’t pick up a hitchhiker, but with a dangerous storm looming they believe there’s no room for an “every man for himself” mentality.

“It’s coming,” said Ladomirak. “Try to get out. Evacuate, and listen to what they say because you don’t know where it’s going to go.”

“Trust the state,” said Brenton. “Trust the people trying to help you, and go to a shelter.”

