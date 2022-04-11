RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina man is trekking more than 1,000 miles to raise awareness about protecting, conserving and restoring wildlife.

Luke Bennet, 22 of Oak Island started his 1,175-mile trek three weeks ago in Nag’s Head. He plans to end it in the Great Smokey Mountains.

Bennet will make a stop at East Clayton Community Park on Tuesday morning. He will be met by members of the South Wake Conservationists, a chapter of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, at 8 a.m. Bennet will have breakfast with the group and head back onto the trail.

Bennet estimates he’s traveled more than 20,000 miles since joining his middle school cross country team a decade ago. Growing up he spent a lot of time outdoors fishing and swimming in the Eno River.

After graduating from Appalachian State University, Bennet hiked all 2,193 miles of the Appalachian Trail Thru-Hike. It took him 100 days to finish. Just one in four hikers who attempt it complete it every year.

On his current Hiking for Habitat journey, Bennet will observe and document wildlife and habitats along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.

During his last blog entry on April 9, Bennet said, “North Carolina is larger than I expected.” The hiker has slept on couches at fire departments, his uncle’s home, and of course in a tent. Follow the rest of his journey by clicking here.