NC historical marker honoring Jim Thorpe goes missing in Rocky Mount

This is an undated photo of Jim Thorpe in a baseball uniform. (AP Photo/File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina historical marker honoring elite athlete Jim Thorpe has gone missing from Rocky Mount and state officials say it wasn’t an accident.

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources manages the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program and is asking for the public’s help finding the sign.

Residents say the marker was still on its post last week at the corner of Church Street and Falls Road in Rocky Mount.

Jim Thorpe was an American Indian gold medalist Olympic athlete and who also played professional baseball, basketball and football.

During the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, Sweden’s King Gustav V called him “the greatest athlete in the world.”

If you have information regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of this marker, please contact the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker office at (919) 814-6620.

