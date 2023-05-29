RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In honor of Memorial Day, a number of events took place to remember those who gave their lives while serving our country.

Hundreds of people lined the sidewalk at the North Carolina Veterans Monument at the State Capitol to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

The Tar Heel Detachment #733 Marine Corps of Cary hosted the ceremony honoring our nation’s fallen veterans.

“Veterans Day is for the people that have served, armed forces day is for the people that are serving, Memorial Day is for the people that never got a chance to take their uniform off,” said Jim Lewis with Detachment #733. He served in the Vietnam War. To him, Memorial Day means so much more than just a holiday.

“Everybody here, including myself, has someone that they were close to in combat that they came here to remember,” said Lewis.

Richard Kusiolek agrees.

Today he attended a ceremony at the National Cemetery in Raleigh where hundreds of graves were marked with flowers and American flags.

“I feel that we have to honor those people who gave so much to make America great and safe and so I have a real emotional feeling about this because we Americans must remember the sacrifice that these men and women have done for us over the years,” said Kusiolek.