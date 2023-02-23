RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and Rep. David Willis were traveling from Wilson to Raleigh on Thursday evening when “another car rammed into their vehicle several times,” Moore’s spokeswoman confirmed on Twitter.

House Speaker Moore and Rep. Willis were said to have been in Wilson Thursday for a series of unspecified events and heading back to Raleigh when they became involved in the accident.

“Security was driving the Speaker and Rep. Willis back to Raleigh after a visit to Wilson… the vehicle was rammed from behind several times,” Demi Dowdy, Moore’s spokeswoman, told CBS 17’s Michael Hyland.

General Assembly police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the accident and it is currently under investigation, Dowdy also said.

“Thankfully no one in the vehicle was hurt, including Rep. Willis and Speaker Moore,” said Dowdy.

Moore represents District 111 and has spent 11 terms in the House. Willis represents District 68 and has spent two terms in the House.