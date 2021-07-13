NC law firm hosting free eminent domain seminar ahead of NC-211 expansion in Moore, Hoke counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Plans are in the works to expand N.C. Highway 211 in Moore and Hoke counties and the project could have serious consequences for some residents in the area.

To help make sure property owners are ready to negotiate with North Carolina Department of Transportation officials, NC Eminent Domain Law Firm is hosting a free, virtual seminar Tuesday night.

The NCDOT has set aside more than $54 million to compensate those impacted by the 15.4-mile project.

Tonight’s seminar starts at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to run until 9 p.m. Click here to register.

