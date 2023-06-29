RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina state leaders and law enforcement officials are looking to find solutions to drug overdoses in the state.

Thursday Attorney General Josh Stein, Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew and other law enforcement agencies across the state joined together to discuss deflection and pre-arrest diversion programs.

The summit was held at Wake Tech’s RTP Campus.

Stein says the goal is to help link people who use drugs to community programs instead of incarceration.

“What we want is for every North Carolinian to be able to enjoy their life to the fullest and we want to reduce repeat crime and these programs are effective ways at treating people and meeting them where they are so they can live that better life,” said Stein.

Jacksonville, NC Police Chief, Michael Yaniero, was also in attendance.

He says his agency already has a number of diversion programs.

“We have a number of programs. Leads is law enforcement assisted diversion. We have a post-overdose team that goes out and talks to people who have overdosed that have been saved,” said Yaniero.

Attorney General Stein says he’s hoping today’s summit is an opportunity for different law enforcement agencies and other organizations to learn from each other and work together to find solutions.