LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Wednesday for possessing child pornography, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

In April, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children and the NC State Bureau of Investigation Task Force regarding a complaint of the digital possession of child pornography.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Jordan Harrison, 22, possessed videos and photos of minors under 18 and engaged in sexual and lewd activity.

Harrison was arrested and charged with 17 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Harrison received a $50,000 bond and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.