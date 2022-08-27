TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested for selling drugs near a daycare, according to the sheriff’s office.

Members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit began a search for Laumarous Moore on Monday. Moore was the subject of a narcotics investigation that was initiated in the county several months ago.

After attempting to serve warrants, deputies later discovered Moore had moved to the Nash County side of Rocky Mount city limits.

With the assistance of the Rocky Mount Police department Special Operations Unit, deputies located Moore at an address on New Street.

A search warrant was obtained, and members of both teams took Moore into custody.

Moore was charged with:

Two counts of sell and deliver cocaine

Two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine

Two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare

He was transported to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and received a $50,000 secured bond.