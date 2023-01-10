CARTHAGE, N.C. — A vehicle chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with the arrest in Chatham County of a Winston-Salem man Saturday.

On that morning, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to assist the Foxfire Police Department with a vehicle pursuit, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The pursuit went through several jurisdictions and came to an end at the Randolph-Chatham County line on U. S. 421.

Due to the combined efforts of the N.C. Highway Patrol, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department, Southern Pines Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Foxfire Police Department, the driver of the fleeing vehicle was apprehended without injury.

Degwanus Lavon Brown was arrested and charged with:

four counts of felony flee to elude arrest

aggressive driving

speeding 100 mph in a 60 mph zone

failure to heed blue lights and siren

open container

driving while license revoked

expired registration

reckless driving — wanton disregard, careless and reckless driving

failure to maintain lane control

failure to stop at stop light

driving left of center

Brown was placed in the Chatham County Detention Center under a $25,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 30 in Pittsboro.