NC man charged with breaking into Moore County home, assaulting person inside

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Randolph County man is behind bars in Moore County after authorities say he broke into a home and assaulted a person inside over the weekend.

Stevie Lee Garner, 61, of Seagrove, is charged with felony breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault on a female, and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

The charges are in connection with an incident that occurred Oct. 17 at a home in the Robbins area.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting an assault in progress at the home. Deputies arrived at the scene and both Garner and the victim were taken to First Health Moore Regional for treatment of injuries.

Garner was later arrested and charged. He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

