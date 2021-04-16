NC man drove to Moore County to meet 13-year-old girl for ‘unlawful sexual act,’ deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies said Friday a man from the Charlotte area drove to Moore County to meet with a 13-year-old girl to engage “in an unlawful sexual act.”

The man from Mooresville was charged with felony solicitation of a minor by a computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act resulting in the appearance at the meeting location, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Brett Thomas Frazier, 30, Mooresville initially met a 13-year-old girl online.

Thursday, in a joint investigation with the FBI, Frazier was arrested after he drove to a town in Moore County, according to the news release.

“The individual drove to Aberdeen with the intent of meeting a 13-year-old female he met online for the purpose of engaging in an unlawful sexual act,” the news release said.

Frazier was held on a $25,000 bond. His first court appearance is set for May 6 in Moore County District Court.