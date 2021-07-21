NC man gets 17 years in prison for stabbing jail guard with 6-inch shank

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An Ahoskie man was sentenced to 210 months in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to stabbing a jail guard with a six-inch shank in 2019.

Troy Lamont Powell, 32, a/k/a “Gutter,” was being held at the Franklin County Detention Center in December 2019 on federal drug and gun charges when the stabbing occurred, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

On Dec. 30, 2019, the guard was stabbed when he offered Powell a tissue.

Powell stabbed the guard in the ribs with a six-inch shank fashioned from metal, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Powell also continued to make threatening statements to other guards as he was moved to another facility.

“Any type of assault on a law enforcement officer cannot be tolerated. This case is exceptionally egregious because the detention officer was just trying to assist Mr. Powell and the attack was completely unprovoked,” U.S. Marshal Michael East said.

April 28, 2021, Powell pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the stabbing.