Former Triangle doctor killed during fight with driver inside share driver car in SC, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCN) – A 51-year-old doctor from the Triangle was shot and killed during a fight with a rideshare driver near Charleston, South Carolina.
CBS 17 sister station WCBD reports officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 2700 block of Maybank Highway around 11:45 p.m., just west of the bridge to James Island.
A blue Chevy Cruze was found with a body in the backseat, Charleston police said. The car’s back window was broken as well.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 51-year-old Geoffrey Seidel of North Carolina. His family told CBS 17 he used to be a doctor in the Triangle area.
He had been shot to death, police confirmed.
Investigators believe “an altercation occurred inside a rideshare vehicle,” WCBD reports.
The driver stayed on scene, police said.
No charges have been filed at this time.
