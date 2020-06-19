NC man sentenced to 10 years for charges related to shooting at trooper in Wilson County

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilson man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for charges related to shooting a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, the Department of Justice said.

John David Jones, 38, was sentenced on Friday to 120 months in prison on charges of unlawfully possessing ammunition.

According to court documents, Trooper Daniel Harrell stopped Jones’ car on Jan. 14, 2019, for illegally towing another vehicle. During the traffic stop, Jones fired several 9 mm rounds into the windshield of Trooper Harrell’s patrol vehicle, striking Harrell in the cheek and forehead.

Court documents state Jones drove away and Harrell pursued him until Jones made a U-turn and crashed into the patrol vehicle head-on.

At the scene of the shooting, investigators recovered multiple shell casings that had Jones’ DNA on them, court documents state.

Jones was the third person taken into custody in connection with this case. Two others had been taken into custody prior to Jones. William Allen Boswell and Bryan Jeffrey Mullins were both charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.