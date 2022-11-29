CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was shot in a home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Carthage. The one pulling the trigger, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, was her mother.

Cheryl McInnis, 52, was arrested and charged with a single count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault inflicting serious injury.

Her daughter, Hali McInnis, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder when deputies arrived, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to “quickly identify and detain” the mother in connection with the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cheryl McInnis was committed to the Moore County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond. Her first appearance in district court is set for Dec. 15.