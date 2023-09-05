RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Museum of History is offering transportation assistance to schools for field trips with travel grants for the 2023-2024 school year. Applications are now open through Friday, September 22.

This program allows children from qualifying schools across the state to visit the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh. The travel grants are intended to support K-12 students across the state who otherwise might not be able to afford travel expenses to bring students to the museum.

While applicants will be evaluated on several criteria, priority will be given to Title I and Title VII American Indian schools, schools with a high percentage of low-income or at risk students, public schools bringing a minimum of 30 students, and schools that have not previously received grant funding from the museum.

This year, the N.C. Museum of History will also offer funding specifically for Nash and Edgecombe County schools through a grant from the Mims Foundation.

Teachers interested in applying should prepare an estimate of travel expenses, approximate dates and which grade(s) and the number of students they will bring before filling out the application.

To apply for the travel grant or for more information click here.