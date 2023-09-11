RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Members of the North Carolina National Guard are honoring more than two dozen fellow soldiers who fought and died for our country after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The guard held a remembrance ceremony at the joint force headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. Governor Cooper attended the ceremony and spoke about how the memories of 9/11 helped our military stay prepared all these years later.

“Even though it’s painful, we must continue together to share our memories and exchange our stories,” Cooper said.

Leaders also discussed the importance of unity, with state adjutant general Todd Hunt saying we were united after the attacks and he believes we can be that way again.

“Let us remember how our country was unified and came together. We all came together as Americans,” Hunt said.

Governor Cooper and Congresswoman Deborah Ross also joined Hunt to lay a wreath in honor of the fallen North Carolina soldiers.