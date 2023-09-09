RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina National Guard officials said residents in central North Carolina should expect to see more of their helicopters in the region on Sunday.

Officials said they plan to conduct training flights in the Triangle Sunday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The flights will be “around Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill areas,” according to a news release from the North Carolina National Guard.

The North Carolina National Guard has the 1-130th Attack Battalion, 449th Combat Aviation Brigade located at Army Aviation Flight Facility #1 in Morrisville.

“Expect to see an increased presence of helicopters during this time,” officials said, adding that the training is dependent on the weather.

The training flights come after new Apache AH-64E Version 6 helicopters arrived in May for the National Guard.

With the North Carolina National Guard receiving the attack helicopters, it became just one of six attack battalions in the U.S. Army Total Force that possess the new aircraft.